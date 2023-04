Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Cenlar FSB to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Jimenez Justice Center on behalf of Cindy Kappel and Dustin Kappel. The case is 4:23-cv-00417, Kappel et al v. Cenlar FSB.

Banking & Financial Services

April 27, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Cindy Kappel

Dustin Kappel

Plaintiffs

Jimenez Justice Center

defendants

Cenlar FSB

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property