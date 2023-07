Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against The Glens Condominium Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by attorneys at Shiner Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that she was caused to be injured by slipping on a wet tile floor. The case is 9:23-cv-81086, Kaplan v. The Glens Condominium, Inc.

Florida

July 28, 2023, 10:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Anise Kaplan

Plaintiffs

Shiner Law Group

defendants

The Glens Condominium, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims