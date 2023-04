New Suit - Personal Injury

Hyatt Hotels Corp. and its Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall hotel were hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Dell & Dean on behalf of Ina Kaplan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02598, Kaplan v. Hyatt Hotels Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 05, 2023, 12:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Ina Kaplan

Dell & Dean, PLLC

defendants

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims