New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Carrier Global, General Electric, United Technologies and Interlogix were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Nagel Rice LLP and Poulos Lopiccolo P.C., claims the defendants' burglar and fire alarm system control units have dangerous defects which cause them to fail to alert users to the presence of fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05296, Kaplan v. General Electric Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 30, 2022, 1:55 PM