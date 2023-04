Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Discover Financial Services to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by the Davis Consumer Law Firm on behalf of Glenn Kaplan, contends that the defendant attempted to collect a debt from the plaintiff in violation of Pennsylvania's Fair Credit Extension Uniformity Act. The case is 3:23-cv-00061, Kaplan v. Discover Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

April 05, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Glenn Kaplan

defendants

Discover Bank

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract