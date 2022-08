Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Memorial Medical Center to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Eric Sirotkin on behalf of Jeffrey Kaplan and Reyna Kaplan, who allege violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case is 1:22-cv-00638, Kaplan et al v. PHC-Las Cruces, Inc.

Health Care

August 29, 2022, 12:26 PM