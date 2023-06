New Suit - Real Property

HSBC Holdings, the Hong Kong banking and financial service company, and Selene Finance LP were slapped with a foreclosure lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Shapero Law Firm on behalf of Vagish Kapila. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-03165, Kapila v. Selene Finance LP et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 27, 2023, 5:51 AM

Vagish Kapila

Shapero Law Firm

HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

Selene Finance LP

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action