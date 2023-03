Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Gree USA to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Thompson Brody & Kaplan on behalf of MemberSelect Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a faulty dehumidifier. The case is 1:23-cv-01514, MemberSelect Insurance Co. v. Gree USA Inc.

Property & Casualty

March 10, 2023, 7:07 PM