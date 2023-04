Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy on behalf of Jody Kanter-Doud. The case is 2:23-cv-00678, Kanter-Doud v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 11, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Jody Kanter-Doud

Plaintiffs

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract