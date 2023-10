News From Law.com

Kansas officials are calling a massive computer outage that's kept most of the state's courts offline for two weeks a "security incident" and, while they had not provided an explanation as of Wednesday, experts say it has all the hallmarks of a ransomware attack. The disruption has left attorneys unable to search online records and forced them to file motions the old fashioned way — on paper.

October 26, 2023, 3:37 PM

