The Kansas Attorney General introduced a formal opinion on the state's new Women's Bill of Rights, which aims to define the term "woman" and enforce the use of a person's "biological sex at birth" on government records. The formal opinion was written by Attorney General Kris Kobach to provide guidance on the bill, SB 180, which became law July 1, and answer questions from state representatives.

July 05, 2023, 6:08 PM

