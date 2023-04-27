New Suit - Employment

Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, and other defendants were sued Thursday in West Virginia Southern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was brought by Shaffer & Shaffer on behalf of a registered nurse who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking a medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00357, Kania v. Community Health Systems, Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 27, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Misty Kania

Plaintiffs

Shaffer Shaffer

defendants

Community Health Systems, Inc.

CHSPSC, LLC

Oak Hill Hospital Corporation

Plateau Medical Center

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act