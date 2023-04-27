Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, and other defendants were sued Thursday in West Virginia Southern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was brought by Shaffer & Shaffer on behalf of a registered nurse who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking a medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00357, Kania v. Community Health Systems, Inc. et al.
Health Care
April 27, 2023, 7:14 PM