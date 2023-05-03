New Suit - Contract

Ballard Spahr filed a complaint for indemnification and advancement of fees on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Kevin Kang, the managing member of BKCoin Management LLC. The suit pursues claims against BKCoin Capital LP, BKCoin Management LLC and Michael Goldberg. The suit seeks to declare that an executed amended limited partnership agreement entitles Kang to an advancement from BKCoin and BKCoin Capital for legal fees and expenses incurred in underlying actions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03692, Kang v. Bkcoin Management LLC et al.

Cryptocurrency

May 03, 2023, 5:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Kang

Ballard Spahr

defendants

Bkcoin Capital LP

Bkcoin Management LLC

Michael Goldberg

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract