New Suit - Privacy Class Action

The University of Rochester Medical Center was hit with a digital privacy class action on Wednesday in New York Western District Court. The suit, brought by Weitz & Luxenberg, accuses the defendant of violating the Electronic Communications Privacy Act and other laws by sharing individuals' personally identifiable information, including private health info under HIPAA, with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06027, Kane v. University of Rochester Medical Center.