New Suit

Travelers was hit with a complaint for declaratory relief Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The case was brought by attorney Bruce J. Pederson Esq. on behalf of Maria Kane, who seeks an appraisal umpire in connection with homeowners insurance claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02811, Kane v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 2:08 PM