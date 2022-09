Who Got The Work

John S. Keeney of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Theodore E. Bernhard and Matson Navigation Company Inc. in a pending lawsuit pertaining to labor union relations. The complaint was filed Aug. 8 in California Northern District Court by Birnberg & Associates on behalf of Mark Kane. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:22-cv-04583, Kane v. Matson Navigation Company, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 22, 2022, 10:26 AM