New Suit - Employment

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Marianne Kane. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-81453, Kane v. HCA Healthcare, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 20, 2022, 11:47 AM