Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a Title IX lawsuit against Loyola University Chicago to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Fegan Scott LLC and the Law Office of Darren Wolf on behalf of three former students, accuses the defendant of creating a campus culture of deliberate indifference and tacit acceptance of sexual misconduct. The case is 1:22-cv-06476, Kane et al v. Loyola University Of Chicago.