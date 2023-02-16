New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Eros Media, which offers movies and TV shows on the app 'Eros Now,' was hit with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by sharing users' personally identifiable information with the analytics company WebEngage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00905, Kandel v. Eros Media World PLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 16, 2023, 4:08 PM