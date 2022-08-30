New Suit - Environmental

Sierra Club and other environmental advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday in West Virginia Southern District Court accusing Keystone West Virginia of discharging pollutants into sections of Rush Creek. The lawsuit, brought by Appalachian Mountain Advocates, accuses the defendant of violating the West Virginia Surface Coal Mining and Reclamation Act and other environmental protection laws. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00367, Kanawha Forest Coalition et al v. Keystone West Virginia, LLC.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 30, 2022, 7:01 PM