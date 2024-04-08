Who Got The Work

SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has turned to attorney Stacy Lynne Fode of Nukk-Freeman & Cerra to fend off a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Feb. 23 in California Northern District Court by Hennig Kramer Ruiz & Singh and Filippatos PLLC on behalf of a plaintiff who was allegedly subject to disability-based discrimination and retaliation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts, is 3:24-cv-01126, Kanakia v. Silicon Valley Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

April 08, 2024, 4:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Snehal Kanakia

Plaintiffs

Hennig Kramer Ruiz & Singh LLP

Filippatos PLLC

defendants

Silicon Valley Bank

defendant counsels

NukkFreeman Cerra

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination