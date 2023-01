New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Procter & Gamble was hit with a consumer class action Sunday in Illinois Central District Court over the company's packaging of Vicks brand daytime cold medicine and vitamin C. The complaint, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that co-packaging the products in a 'convenience pack' falsely conveys that vitamin C has established benefits for treating cold and flu symptoms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01021, Kampmann v. The Procter & Gamble Company.