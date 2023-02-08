New Suit - Consumer

Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. were hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The lawsuit, over alleged violations of the Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Lemon Law Group on behalf of the owners of a 2022 Thor Tuscany 45 MX motorhome. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00107, Kammeyer et al v. Thor Motor Coach Inc et al.

Automotive

February 08, 2023, 11:51 AM