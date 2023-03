Removed To Federal Court

The State of Alaska on Wednesday removed a class action to Alaska District Court. The complaint, filed by DLA Piper; the National Center For Law and Economic Justice; and the Northern Justice Project, accuses the Alaska Department of Health of failing to process Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications, leaving thousands of Alaskans without food assistance during the winter months. The case is 3:23-cv-00044, Kamkoff et al v. Hedberg.

Government

March 02, 2023, 10:57 AM