Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burke Williams & Sorensen on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Unum Insurance and New York Life Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, over long-term disability benefits, was filed by the Lindemann Law Firm on behalf of Ilya Kaminsky. The case is 2:22-cv-06648, Kaminsky et al. v. New York Life Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 4:12 PM