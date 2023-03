New Suit - Consumer

Toronto-Dominion Bank, a Canadian banking and financial services corporation, and other defendants were sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed pro se by Ricky Kamdem-Ouaffo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02008, Kamdem-Ouaffo v. Baker Botts L.L.P. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 09, 2023, 5:04 PM