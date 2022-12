Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart and Nilan Johnson Lewis on Wednesday removed an age and disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Tech Mahindra to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Shyamsunder Kambhamettu. The case is 4:22-cv-01384, Kambhamettu v. Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc.

Missouri

December 28, 2022, 7:09 PM