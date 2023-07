New Suit - Contract

A California attorney sued PayPal Holdings on Friday in California Northern District Court over its handling of a payment dispute with a client. Attorney Reshma Kamath, who filed the lawsuit on her own behalf, claims that PayPal wrongfully reversed a $2,500 payment into her account, causing her credit score to fall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03636, Kamath v. PayPal, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

July 22, 2023, 2:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Reshma Kamath

defendants

PayPal, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract