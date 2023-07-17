New Suit - Contract

Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, and Wells Fargo Bank NA were slapped with a lawsuit Sunday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by California licensed attorney Reshma Kamath, accuses the defendants of placing holds on the plaintiff's personal account due to deposited fraudulent checks that were issued by an alleged 'con artist.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03533, Kamath v. Coinbase, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 17, 2023, 7:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Reshma Kamath

defendants

Coinbase, Inc.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract