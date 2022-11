New Suit - Contract

Kaman Aerospace filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Central Copters on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The complaint, over allegedly unpaid invoices for helicopter parts, was filed by Wiggin & Dana. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01445, Kaman Aerospace Corp. v. Central Copters Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

November 11, 2022, 2:09 PM