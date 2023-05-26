New Suit - Class Action

Guardian Life Insurance was hit with an insurance class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and the Bourhis Law Group, arises from the defendant's requirement that a claimant remain unemployed in order to meet the policy definition of 'Totally Disabled.' The suit contends that the requirement is unlawful under California law and wrongfully excludes individuals who can no longer work in their own occupation, but who may still be able to work in other occupations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02627, Kamali v. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America.

May 26, 2023, 5:22 PM

