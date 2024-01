News From Law.com

Kaloma Cardwell will no longer pursue a retaliation claim against Davis Polk & Wardwell partner Daniel Brass, attorneys for Cardwell and the law firm agreed after Cardwell rested his case Thursday. Closing arguments in the ongoing retaliation trial, in which Davis Polk, a former managing partner and former M&A practice group leader remain as defendants, are scheduled for Friday.

January 25, 2024, 4:26 PM

