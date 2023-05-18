New Suit - Employment

Ingersoll Rand, a provider of industrial equipment, technologies and services, and James Ward were sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Derek Smith Law Group on behalf of a senior quality inspector who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to his age and national origin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01883, Kallarakal v. Ingersoll Rand et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 18, 2023, 5:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Eapen Kallarakal

Plaintiffs

Derek Smith Law Group

defendants

Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Company

James Ward

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination