Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed a lawsuit against HPT TRS Ihg-2, Inc. doing business as Sonesta Simply Suites Anaheim, and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed by Murrin Law Firm on behalf of Ann Kalfuss. The case is 8:22-cv-01631, Kalfuss v. Sonesta International Hotels Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 01, 2022, 7:35 PM