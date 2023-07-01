New Suit - Labor Law

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado Inc. sued the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, Local 7 and UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Holland & Hart, accuses the union of unlawfully interfering with Kaiser's longstanding contractual relationship with the Rocky Mountain UFCW Unions & Employers Health Benefit Fund as a provider of medical plans in order to advance the union's interests as the bargaining representative of Kaiser employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01687, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado, Inc. v. United Food and Commercial Workers International UnionLocal 7 et al.

Health Care

July 01, 2023, 7:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Holland & Hart

defendants

Kim Cordova

United Food and Commercial Workers International UnionLocal 7

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations