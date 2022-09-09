New Suit - Employment

Nixon Peabody filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc., Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and The Permanente Medical Group Inc. The complaint, which seeks specific performance of a collective bargaining agreement, takes aim at Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05113, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. et al v. Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West.

California

September 09, 2022, 8:18 AM