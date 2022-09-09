New Suit - Employment

Nixon Peabody filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc., Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and The Permanente Medical Group Inc. The suit, which seeks specific performance of a collective bargaining agreement, pursues claims against Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 29 AFL-CIO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05112, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. et al v. Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 29, AFL-CIO.

California

September 09, 2022, 8:17 AM