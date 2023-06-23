New Suit - Securities

JPMorgan Chase was sued for securities fraud on Friday in California Central District Court in its capacity as an underwriter for the Chinese grocery delivery platform Missfresh. The suit, filed by Theodora Oringher on behalf of Kairos Investment Management and Kairos Manford Private Equity Fund I, accuses the defendant of overvaluing Missfresh and failing to account for the company's poor internal management and inaccurate financial statements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01124, Kairos Investment Management Co. LLC et al. v. JPMorgan Securities LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 23, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Kairos Investment Management Company LLC

Kairos Manford Private Equity Fund I LP

Plaintiffs

Theodora Oringher Pc

defendants

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC,

JPMorgan Chase & Co., a Delaware Corporation

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws