Akerman filed a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Kairos Credit Strategies Operating Partnership. The suit pursues claims against Friars National Association Inc. in connection with a $13 million mortgage loan, which encumbers real property located at 57 East 55th Street in New York. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02960, Kairos Credit Strategies Operating Partnership, LP v. The Friars National Association, Inc. et al.

April 08, 2023, 11:01 AM

Kairos Credit Strategies Operating Partnership, LP

Akerman

City Of New York Department Of Environmental Control

Commissioner Of Labor State Of New York Department Of Labor

Hotel Restaurant & Club Employees And Bartenders Union Local 6 And Club Employees Pension Fund

John Doe #1 through John Doe #20, the twenty names being fictitious and unknown to the Plaintiffs, the person or parties intended being the tenants, occupants, persons or corporations, if an

New York City Finance Administration Bureau Of Compliance And Collection

New York State Tax Department Legal Department

The Friars National Association, Inc.

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action