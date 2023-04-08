New Suit
Akerman filed a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Kairos Credit Strategies Operating Partnership. The suit pursues claims against Friars National Association Inc. in connection with a $13 million mortgage loan, which encumbers real property located at 57 East 55th Street in New York. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02960, Kairos Credit Strategies Operating Partnership, LP v. The Friars National Association, Inc. et al.
Real Estate
April 08, 2023, 11:01 AM
Plaintiffs
- Kairos Credit Strategies Operating Partnership, LP
Plaintiffs
defendants
- City Of New York Department Of Environmental Control
- Commissioner Of Labor State Of New York Department Of Labor
- Hotel Restaurant & Club Employees And Bartenders Union Local 6 And Club Employees Pension Fund
- John Doe #1 through John Doe #20, the twenty names being fictitious and unknown to the Plaintiffs, the person or parties intended being the tenants, occupants, persons or corporations, if an
- New York City Finance Administration Bureau Of Compliance And Collection
- New York State Tax Department Legal Department
- The Friars National Association, Inc.
nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action