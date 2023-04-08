New Suit

Akerman filed a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Kairos Credit Strategies Operating Partnership. The suit pursues claims against Friars National Association Inc. in connection with a $13 million mortgage loan, which encumbers real property located at 57 East 55th Street in New York. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02960, Kairos Credit Strategies Operating Partnership, LP v. The Friars National Association, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

April 08, 2023, 11:01 AM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action