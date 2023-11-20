Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Shook, Hardy & Bacon have entered appearances for Daimler Truck North America in a pending product liability and wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 5 in Nebraska District Court by Chandler Conway PC and the McGreevy Law Firm, accuses the defendant of failing to install the Detroit Assurance safety system within a 2015 Inspiration Truck. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher, is 8:23-cv-00437, Kaipust v. Daimler Truck North America, LLC.

Automotive

November 20, 2023, 10:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Jamie Kaipust

Plaintiffs

Shumway Law Firm

Joe M. McGreevy

Chandler Conway, Pc Llo

Mcgreevy Law Firm

defendants

Daimler Truck North America, LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Engles, Ketcham Law Firm

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product