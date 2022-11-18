New Suit

Echo Global Logistics, a supplier of logistics and supply chain management services, was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Whiting Law Group on behalf of the estates of Mark S. Kaipust and Taylor R. Kaipust. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06493, Kaipust et al. v. Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 18, 2022, 6:59 PM