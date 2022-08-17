New Suit - Securities Class Action

Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Robbins LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the data submitted in support of Ampion, a drug intended to treat osteoarthritis of the knee as well as COVID-19 symptoms, was insufficient to obtain FDA approval. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02105, Kain v. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 17, 2022, 7:39 PM