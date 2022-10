Removed To Federal Court

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith removed a lawsuit against Intercontinental Hotels Group, the parent company of Holiday Inn and the InterContinental, and other defendants to Colorado District Court on Wednesday. The suit, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed by Dormer Harpring LLC on behalf of Casey Kaim. The case is 1:22-cv-02681, Kaim v. Intercontinental Hotels Group Resources, LLC et al.