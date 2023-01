Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty and civil rights lawsuit against Best Buy to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Fuksa Khorshid on behalf of Fesali Kaidi and Sylvia Kemigisa, accuses Best Buy of refusing to accept the plaintiffs' return of a broken television based on their race. The case is 1:23-cv-00109, Kaidi et al. v. Best Buy Co. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 09, 2023, 2:55 PM