New Suit - Consumer

Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Roven Law Group on behalf of Anita Kahut, contends that the plaintiff faces an increased risk of developing cancer, infertility and other conditions based on in-utero exposure to diethylstilbestrol, a synthetic form of estrogen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06024, Kahut v. Eli Lilly and Co. et al.