Who Got The Work

Nathan D. Chapman and Joshua Y. Joel of Kabat Chapman & Ozmer have stepped in to defend Charter Communications in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The complaint was filed May 25 in Florida Middle District Court by Florin Gray Bouzas Owens on behalf of a former customer service representative. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, is 8:23-cv-01164, Kahric v. Charter Communications Holding Company, LLC.

Telecommunications

July 10, 2023, 4:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Larissa Kahric

Plaintiffs

Florin Gray Bouzas Owens, LLC

defendants

Charter Communications Holding Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Kabat Chapman & Ozmer LLP

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act