Nathan D. Chapman and Joshua Y. Joel of Kabat Chapman & Ozmer have stepped in to defend Charter Communications in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The complaint was filed May 25 in Florida Middle District Court by Florin Gray Bouzas Owens on behalf of a former customer service representative. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, is 8:23-cv-01164, Kahric v. Charter Communications Holding Company, LLC.
Telecommunications
July 10, 2023, 4:23 AM