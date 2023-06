Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a lawsuit against Pasco County School District to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by FordHarrison LLP on behalf of an assistant plant manager who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after being placed on FMLA leave and requesting accommodations for her pulmonary disorder. The case is 8:23-cv-01257, Kahn v. Pasco County School Board.

Education

June 06, 2023, 7:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Robyn Kahn

defendants

Pasco County School Board

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act