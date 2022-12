Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thomas Thomas & Hafer on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against HVAC contractor Art Newsome Inc. and Steven A. Wilkinson to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Phelan Petty PLC on behalf of the Estate of Billy Ray Caulder. The case is 4:22-cv-00126, Kahl v. Art Newsome, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 06, 2022, 3:44 PM