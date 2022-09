New Suit - Employment

The Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Arizona were sued Monday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of two employees who were terminated in Jan. 2022 after refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The lawsuit, brought by Mohrman Kaardal & Erickson, claims that the workers were wrongfully denied religious exemptions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02220, Kahl et al v. Mayo Clinic et al.

Health Care

September 13, 2022, 5:23 AM