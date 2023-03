Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Manatt Phelps & Phillips on Friday removed a consumer class action against Match Group to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of David R. Greifinger, alleges that the defendant's dating website Plenty of Fish is discriminatory because age-range restrictions on the website's search engine are narrower for women than for men. The case is 3:23-cv-00985, Kahl et al. v. Match Group LLC.

Internet & Social Media

March 03, 2023, 7:54 PM